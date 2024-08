Is It Too Late to Buy AMD Stock?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been a big winner in artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The chip designer's stock has gained 107% since OpenAI launched the game-changing ChatGPT platform. While that price climb can't compare to AI market darlings Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Super Micro Computers (NASDAQ: SMCI), it's a market-stomping performance.Less than 30 stocks among the 503 members of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index have done better in this period, and the index itself "only" gained 41%. The index gain works out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. If I could match that soaring speed over a full decade, I'd turn a $1,000 investment into a $7,200 return. And AMD is smoking that wealth-building S&P 500 return right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool