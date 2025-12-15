Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
15.12.2025 22:15:00
Is Lucid a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
It's generally a bad idea to catch a falling knife, because it can cut you on the way down. Investors in Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) learned this the hard way. Shares in the embattled electric vehicle (EV) start-up have fallen by a whopping 87% since hitting the market in 2021. And this trend has intensified this year, with shares losing 57% of their value in 2025 alone. It isn't hard to see why Lucid is shedding value. The company is burning through cash, and electric vehicle demand has turned out to be softer than anticipated in the U.S. market. That said, with a market cap of just $4.2 billion, Lucid could experience substantial growth if it captures just a fraction of the EV and autonomous driving opportunities. Let's explore some reasons why the stock still may have millionaire-maker potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
