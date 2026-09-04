Marvell Technology Group Aktie
WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051
|
04.09.2026 13:33:00
Is Marvell Technology a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock has been on a tear over the last six months and could keep moving higher, but I would not expect it to be a millionaire-maker investment for those who buy in here. It has already delivered the types of return most investors chase, and the company's next phase looks more like a strong-but-volatile story of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure than a clean path to life-changing wealth.Marvell stock has gained about 180% this year and more than 230% over the past 12 months. That's an extraordinary run for a company with a market value measured in the hundreds of billions. This is not some tiny chip designer waiting for the market to notice it. To turn a modest investment into $1 million in a time frame that's useful for a retail investor, you need a stock with the potential to be a multibagger many times over. Marvell may still produce strong returns from here, but expecting another 200% or 300% move ignores the fact that its AI narrative has already changed the stock's valuation and investor base.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel etwas fester - 26.000-Punkte-Marke hält -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex legte leicht zu. Die US-Börsen notierten mit roten Vorzeichen. Am Freitag ging es an den Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich nach oben.