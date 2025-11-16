Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
16.11.2025 16:05:00
Is Oklo a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
With shares up 402% year to date, Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) has already generated some impressive returns for its early backers. While nuclear energy has historically been a somewhat neglected sector of the economy, it is finally gaining Wall Street's attention because of its ability to deliver the vast amounts of carbon-neutral electricity that will be needed to power data centers and other forms of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Let's see whether or not the company still has millionaire-maker potential.For the last few years, energy generation hasn't been a particularly attractive target for investment in the U.S. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), demand was essentially stagnant for most of the century, with just 0.1% growth between 2005 and 2020. Demand for electricity started to pick up sharply after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the trend could accelerate over the coming decades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oklomehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: Oklo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Inside Oklo: the $20bn nuclear start-up still waiting to power up (Financial Times)
|
10.08.25
|Ausblick: Oklo zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)