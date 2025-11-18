Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
18.11.2025 11:47:00
Is Oklo Stock a Buy Now?
Although the stock of nuclear start-up Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is up more than 350% so far this year, existing shareholders will remember that just a month ago, it was up more than 700% year to date. Over the past month, shares have dropped some 40%, erasing more than $10 billion from the company's market value.However, Oklo just reported third-quarter earnings, and the report -- along with some additional news the company provided -- makes a compelling case that the stock isn't dead just yet. Here's why the beaten-down energy stock may still be a buy.Oklo is currently in its pre-revenue or "prototype" phase, meaning it hasn't even begun commercial operations yet. So, unlike established companies, when Oklo's earnings report shows zero revenue and a $36.3 million operating loss -- a loss three times as large as the year-ago quarter -- investors shouldn't be overly concerned. The company's current financials in no way reflect what its financial picture will look like when its business actually starts doing business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
