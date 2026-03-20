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20.03.2026 15:45:00

Is Oklo Stock Going to $100?

Picture, just for a second, the iconic image of a nuclear power plant: a massive, sprawling facility with giant, curved cooling towers and concrete domes that contain reactors.Now, compare this to the small reactor that Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is trying to commercialize: a small A-frame design with a glassed-in atrium, no cooling towers, and the square footage of a large house. What a difference!Image source: Oklo.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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