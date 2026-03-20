Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
20.03.2026 15:45:00
Is Oklo Stock Going to $100?
Picture, just for a second, the iconic image of a nuclear power plant: a massive, sprawling facility with giant, curved cooling towers and concrete domes that contain reactors.Now, compare this to the small reactor that Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is trying to commercialize: a small A-frame design with a glassed-in atrium, no cooling towers, and the square footage of a large house. What a difference!Image source: Oklo.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!