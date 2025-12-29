Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
29.12.2025 20:56:00
Is Oklo Stock Yesterday's News?
Here's a number for you: $61 billion. Why's that significant? I'll tell you: It's the amount invested in the data center market in 2025. In short, not a small sum.Now here's another number for you -- 430 trillion. What's that mean? Well, according to The Washington Post, that's how many watt-hours data centers in the U.S. are projected to consume by 2030. Put differently, that wattage could power 16 Chicagos.At its current power generation capacity, the U.S. simply does not have the means to power that many data centers -- at least, not yet. In the meantime, several energy start-ups are seizing the moment to pitch novel technologies that would have likely been met with less market enthusiasm a decade ago.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
