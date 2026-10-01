Is Quantum Computing Inc. a Buy Right Now?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) has gone from a little-known quantum computing stock to a company trying to build a real hardware business around photonics, semiconductor manufacturing, and quantum security. Its revenue growth suggests that customers are beginning to show up, but it's still losing money and asking investors to bet on an ambitious strategy that will be costly and difficult to execute.

Here's where the company, also known as QCi, stands today, what it is trying to build, and why the opportunity comes with considerable risk.

Quantum Computing Inc. describes itself as a "vertically integrated quantum company" built around photonics and semiconductor manufacturing, not just software or cloud access to quantum computers. It's listed on the Nasdaq and has moved from almost no revenue in 2025 to revenues of a few million dollars per quarter in 2026, but it still reports meaningful losses.

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