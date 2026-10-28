Is Rigetti Computing a Top Quantum Computing Stock to Buy Now?

Quantum computing is arriving faster than most investors realize. While 2030 is the date when many companies expect useful quantum computing to arrive, some in the industry have accelerated that to 2029. This means that now is the time to consider investing in some quantum computing pure-play stocks, as these could be slated to take off in the near future as the quantum computing race heats up again.

One company that is in this sector is Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI). Rigetti has had a tough year, just like most quantum computing stocks, falling around 50% so far in 2026. Overall, it's down around 80% from its all-time high (established last year at this time), so it has been a terrible fall from grace in a short time frame.

The market is currently risk-averse, so it's not going to invest in some of the riskiest companies on the market. However, the time to buy quantum computing companies isn't at the top of the hype cycle; it's when everyone has forgotten about them. Is Rigetti a top one to buy now?

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