Is Salesforce a Buy?

A company with a great product can make investors good money. Companies that can expand beyond that to launch new products and capture new markets can be life-changing investments. Enterprise software giant Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is a prime example.Salesforce has evolved from one product to many, and its stock has returned more than 5,800% over its lifetime. The company is now worth $249 billion, so its best growth days are probably over. So should investors still buy the stock today?Companies must continually execute well to sustain success. Building a systemic edge over the competition, often called a moat, takes many years. Moats are important because they give companies pricing power and help protect them from competition.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool