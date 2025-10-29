Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
29.10.2025 13:32:00
Is SoundHound AI Stock A Buy?
Whether or not to buy the stock of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is a question worth pondering in light of its recent performance. Although shares of the voice-recognition software company have risen by more than 250% over the past year, they have lost over 10% of their value over the past week, primarily due to reports that top executives had sold shares.Still, insiders sell shares for a variety of reasons, many of which do not point to company troubles. Knowing that, are the sales a sign of challenges to come, or is SoundHound AI stock a buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
