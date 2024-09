Is Tesla Stock Going to $295? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have slumped during the past year over weakening sales growth and concerns over its profitability amid growing competition in the electric vehicle (EV) market.However, Deutsche Bank analyst Ed Yu believes investors should take advantage of the dip. Yu resumed coverage of Tesla recently, rating the stock a buy and giving it a $295 price target -- about 30% above its current level. Here's why the analyst could be right.Tesla is planning to launch a more affordable model in the first half of 2025. This reflects the company's ability to drive down its manufacturing costs, an advantage that could go a long way toward further solidifying Tesla 's lead in EVs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool