Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2026? History Suggests There's Good and Bad News
As the stock market closes out another record-breaking year, many investors have mixed feelings about what lies ahead.Around 80% of Americans are at least slightly concerned about the potential for a recession, according to a December report from financial association MDRT. At the same time, though, around 44% of U.S. investors feel optimistic about the future of the market, according to the most recent weekly survey from the American Association of Individual Investors.It's normal to feel conflicted about the future, as nobody knows where the market is headed. The last few years of record-breaking growth have been exciting for investors, but eventually, stock prices are bound to fall. So is that downturn coming in 2026? History has both good and not-so-good news.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
