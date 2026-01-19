Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
19.01.2026 12:28:00
Is This $8 Billion Quantum Computing Stock Too Cheap to Ignore Now?
Quantum computing stocks can go in and out of style in the market. The primary reason why they don't have any staying power right now is that quantum computing technology isn't expected to have a significant effect on industry until about 2030. Quantum computing stocks are equivalent to biotech stocks that are going through clinical trials. They could generate a ton of money someday, but as of now, they're unprofitable and burning cash.If the market has gotten too bearish on a quantum computing stock, it may be for three reasons. First, the broader industry could be viewed poorly by the market. Second, the company could be struggling in the race to achieve viable quantum computing technology. Or third, an individual stock has sold off too much due to investors losing patience. If a stock is in the third camp, it may be worth buying as the stock could be too cheap to ignore.One of the more popular quantum computing pure-play stocks is Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI). Rigetti is an $8 billion company by market cap, although it's over 50% off its all-time high. Is this a buying opportunity for the stock? Or is there a good reason why Rigetti is down so much?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
