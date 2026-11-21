The cannabis industry has been a massive disappointment in recent years, and even most industry leaders haven't escaped the bloodbath. Take, for instance, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY), one of the largest players in the Canadian cannabis market. Tilray has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past half-decade, losing more than 90% of its value. The company is now near record lows. Is Tilray stock a buy at current levels, or would investors be catching a falling knife?

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Tilray Brands faces a difficult regulatory landscape in the cannabis market. Recreational use of the substance remains illegal at the federal level in the U.S. It is legal in Canada, where the company is headquartered, but that market has its own challenges.

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