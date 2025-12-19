Tilray Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096
|
19.12.2025 20:30:00
Is Tilray Brands Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) can be a polarizing stock to own. While on the one hand, investors are optimistic about the potential for it to take off if and when the U.S. legalizes marijuana, on the other hand, its utterly disastrous financial results and poor stock returns turn many investors away.Heading into 2026, there's some renewed optimism about marijuana reform taking place in the U.S., with President Donald Trump considering rescheduling the substance so that it's no longer deemed as dangerous and harmful as heroin and LSD.Given these recent developments and taking into account Tilray's recent financial performance, I'll take a look at whether the cannabis stock is a buy, sell, or hold going into 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.