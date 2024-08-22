ISG Announces 2024 Digital Innovation Award Winners

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the winners of the 2024 Digital Innovation Awards, which showcase trailblazing software providers that contribute advancements in technology, drive change and increase value for enterprises worldwide.

The 17th annual awards program, originated by Ventana Research, now part of ISG, recognizes noteworthy software innovations across 10 categories that align with the expertise areas of ISG Software Research. In addition to naming a winner in each category, ISG Software Research names an overall winner that best exemplifies innovation across all categories.

As part of ISG’s scoring process and methodology, ISG Software Research analysts evaluate submissions not only for their innovative technology approach but also for their application to people, processes, information and technology. The analysts also consider the best practices supported, the level of team involvement, and overall business impact and value.

All software providers were invited to nominate their innovations for consideration. Award winners were chosen based on the strength of their technology and how effectively their solution helps organizations innovate or improve the productivity and outcomes of their business or IT processes.

The 2024 Digital Innovation Award winners are:

Overall: This award, the most prestigious offered, is given to the provider that best exemplifies overall innovation and change.

Salary.com for SalaryIQ

Analytics and Data: This award is for the software provider that best exemplifies innovation in any use or application of analytics or data across the business and/or IT.

Salesforce for Tableau Pulse

Artificial Intelligence: This award is for the software provider that best exemplifies innovation in any use or application of AI across the business and/or IT.

IBM for IBM watsonx.governance

Customer Experience: This award is for the software provider that best exemplifies innovation in applications and technologies that support engagement with customers for any purpose.

Verint for Verint Da Vinci AI-Powered Bots and TimeFlex bot

Digital Business: This award is for the software provider that best exemplifies innovation in applications and technologies that support digital business needs in the following areas: Digital Applications, Digital Communications, Digital Intelligence, Digital Operations, Experience Management, Generative AI, Performance Management, Sustainability & ESG, and Work Management.

Salsify for Salsify Grocery Accelerator

Digital Technology: This award is for the software provider that best exemplifies innovation in the technologies that support any or all the following areas: Business Continuity, Cloud Computing, DevOps and Platforms, Digital Security, Intelligent Automation, IoT and Edge Computing, ITOps, IT Service Management, Observability.

Oracle for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

Human Capital Management: This award is for the software provider that best exemplifies innovation in the applications and technologies that support human capital management.

Udemy for Udemy Business

Marketing: This award is for the software provider that best exemplifies innovation in the applications and technologies that support marketing.

Salesforce for Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Office of Finance: This award is for the software provider that best exemplifies innovation in the applications and technologies that support the work of the CFO and the broader enterprise finance function.

Prophix for Prophix One

Office of Revenue: This award is for the software provider that best exemplifies innovation in the application or technologies that support sales and related functions that drive revenue growth.

Ayara for Ayara

Operations and Supply Chain: This award is for the software provider that best exemplifies innovation in the technologies that support operations or service/supply chains.

IFS for IFS Cloud and IFS.ai

"Innovation is a buzzword many throw around, but true and lasting innovation, the kind that radically transforms a business and opens new windows to growth, is difficult to achieve,” said Mark Smith, Partner of Software Research at ISG. "The software providers we are recognizing today are in the vanguard of innovative change, helping enterprises realize untapped potential through the use of technology. We congratulate them for advancing the art – and science – of what is possible.”

