ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ Recognize Providers for Transformational Partnerships with Enterprises

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it is recognizing 38 technology and business services providers with 2022 ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ for their best-in-class digital transformation work with enterprise customers.

The standout case studies were chosen from a record number of provider submissions – more than 320, up 30 percent from 2021. The majority of digital transformation initiatives showcased in the submissions were focused on technology modernization programs aimed at improving customer and user experience and driving revenue growth.

Among the providers being recognized, 14 of them had two or more case studies named as standouts, including five that had five or more standout case studies. The providers are:

Five or More Standout Case Studies: HCLTech, Hexaware, Infosys (including Infosys BPM), Tech Mahindra and WNS

Two to Four Standout Case Studies: Aspire Systems, Capgemini, eInfochips, Fujitsu (including Versor), HARMAN DTS, LTIMindtree, TCS, Virtusa Consulting and Wipro

One Standout Case Study: Accenture, AWS, Bell Techlogix, Birlasoft, Cybage, Digitate, DXC Technology, Firstsource Solutions, Happiest Minds Technologies, HTC Global Services Inc., IBM, Innover, Mastek, Microland Limited, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, Quinnox, Ramco, Sigmoid, SLK Software, Stefanini, UST, Versent and Zensar

"The accelerated adoption of digital technologies and business models was strongly evident in the case studies we received,” said Paul Reynolds, ISG partner and chief research officer. "Digital has gone mainstream for most businesses, especially in the area of customer and employee experience, so the emphasis is shifting toward modernizing the back office – overcoming the complexity of legacy environments to deliver better CX, deeper analytics and greater efficiency.”

The ISG Digital Case Study Awards evaluate the objectives, solutions and outcomes achieved through digital transformation projects. Technology and service providers worldwide submit case studies throughout the year that are independently validated by the enterprise client and evaluated by an expert ISG digital research review committee. Selections for the awards are based on a multi-dimensional assessment of the tangible impact of digital transformation on the client’s business and the uniqueness of the provider’s solution, among other factors.

For 2022, the Awards recognized standout case studies across 15 client industries and six geographic regions worldwide.

Submissions for the 2023 ISG Digital Case Study Awards are being accepted during the entire calendar year, with recognitions announced in 2024.

ISG Digital Case Study Awards research and the related awards program help inform the firm’s digital advisory work with enterprise clients. For more information about the ISG Digital Case Study Awards Research program, visit the program website or contact ISG.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

