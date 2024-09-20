ISG Names Women in Digital Award Winners for Asia Pacific and India

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, announced the winners of the second annual ISG Women in Digital Awards program for Asia Pacific and India, recognizing women and their achievements in the digital world.

At a live, virtual award ceremony the evening of September 19, leaders with L&T Technology Services, Quinnox, Brillio, Tata Consultancy Services and Birlasoft were honored as gold winners in five categories, as selected by a panel of industry judges. Silver and bronze winners were also recognized, along with the down-selected finalists, known as luminaries, for each category.

"Congratulations to each of the inspirational women selected as finalists, luminaries and winners of the 2024 ISG Women in Digital Awards for Asia Pacific and India,” said Lois Coatney, ISG partner and president, ISG EMEA sales and consulting, and executive sponsor of ISG Women in Digital. "We are honored to celebrate their diverse and impressive achievements and to welcome them to our global ISG Women in Digital community.”

An independent panel of judges, comprised of Sharbani Dhar, CEO, DotInifinity; Sweta Mehra, managing director, Everyday Banking, ANZ Holdings; Dr. Richa Vijayraj, global director, ESG & Sustainability, Ramco; Grace Zielinski, director, Technology Operations, VicRoads, and Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader, ISG Research, evaluated the nominations and selected the following winners:

Rising Star: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact:

Gold Winner: Akshaya Babu, project lead, L&T Technology Services

Silver Winner: Medha Singhal, chief of staff, Tech Mahindra

Bronze Winner: Joanne Chee, account manager, Wipro

Women’s Advocate: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world:

Gold Winner: Jennifer Mattos, senior vice president and head of global operations & resourcing human capital management, Quinnox

Silver Winner: Sarika Saini, senior director, Birlasoft Ltd

Bronze Winner: Tanur Parira, employee experience lead, Logicalis Australia

Digital Innovator: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions:

Gold Winner: Muthumari S, director, data science & AI, Brillio

Silver Winner: Carmen Casagranda, former head of IT Asia and head of branch, Singapore, Allianz Technology

Bronze Winner: Vaidehi Srinivasan, enterprise architect, Kaar Technologies

Honorable Mention: Meenakshi K H, practice head, IoT middleware and data engineering, LTIMindtree

Rock Star Leader: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills:

Gold Winner: Priti Ambani, country head, TCS New Zealand, Tata Consultancy Services

Silver Winner: Jyoti Batra, senior director, program and project management, LTIMindtree

Bronze Winner: Sweta Parekh, senior director, digital engineering, eInfochips

Rishu Sharma, practice director, Birlasoft Ltd., was chosen by the judges as the Digital Titan of the Year for Asia Pacific and India from all regional nominees, recognizing her as the most outstanding woman in digital for 2024.

The awards program, launched in the Americas in 2022, was expanded in 2023 to the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions, including India. In 2024, the global program had a total of 458 finalists, who are listed in the online ISG Women in Digital eBook. Awards for the Americas were presented September 5, and awards for EMEA were presented September 12.

"Women are making important and impactful contributions to the digital industry,” said Kimberly Tobias, ISG director and head of the ISG Women in Digital program. "Our program aims to recognize those contributions, create a network of women across all regions and inspire the next generation of women in digital. In addition to celebrating our winners, luminaries and finalists, our thanks go out to everyone who recognized women’s accomplishments by submitting nominations for this year’s awards.”

The ISG Women in Digital program was established in 2018 as a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. In addition to the ISG Women in Digital Awards, the community hosts a LinkedIn page, ISG Digital Dish webcasts and events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

