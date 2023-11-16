ISG Presents 2023 ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards to Accenture, HCLTech and TCS

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, last night presented the 2023 ISG Star of Excellence Awards™ to Accenture, HCLTech and TCS, recognizing the three service providers for consistently demonstrating the highest standards of customer service excellence in the past year, based on direct feedback from enterprise customers.

In a ceremony at the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner, held at the conclusion of the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference at the Park Plaza Victoria London, the providers were awarded the sixth annual overall ISG Star of Excellence Awards for earning the highest cumulative customer experience scores across all regions, industries and technology areas.

The ISG Star of Excellence Awards, part of the ISG Provider Lens™ research program, is the premiere industry recognition for the technology and business services industry. Providers are ranked on the quality of their services based on direct feedback from enterprise customers in the areas of Business Continuity and Flexibility; Collaboration and Transparency; Execution and Delivery; Governance and Compliance; Innovation and Thought Leadership, and People and Cultural Fit.

The winners are chosen from among a group of more than 2,000 service providers and vendors ISG analyzes and evaluates each year. This year, ISG received feedback from enterprise clients with roles in IT, operations, lines of business, procurement and vendor management and other areas, and operating in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

In addition to the overall ISG Star of Excellence Award winners, last night’s ceremony recognized:

The top provider for each emerging technology area, with Hexaware named the universal winner for emerging technology;

The top provider for the Americas (Microland), EMEA (Stefanini) and Asia Pacific (TCS), with Genpact receiving the Global Award;

The top provider for each industry, with Persistent Systems named the universal industry winner;

The top ITO provider for each technology area, with HCLTech named ITO universal technology winner;

The top BPO provider by service area, with HCLTech named the universal BPO winner.

HCLTech was presented with a total of six awards across all categories, TCS a total of four awards and Persistent Systems a total of four awards. A complete list of winners can be found here.

Paul Gottsegen, president of ISG Research and Client Experience, noted the importance of customer feedback to the continued advancement of the entire industry.

"In 2023, more enterprises than ever shared their provider experiences through the ISG Star of Excellence program. This valuable feedback helps providers see themselves through the eyes of their customers and deepens ISG’s understanding of providers to support our research and sourcing advisory services,” said Gottsegen. "We are pleased to see the CX scores of providers are rising, even as clients’ expectations are increasing, especially around innovation and thought leadership.”

The ISG Star of Excellence™ CX research program scores and ranks providers based on customer survey responses. Ongoing surveys ask enterprises to rate their experiences with hundreds of IT and business services providers across industries, regions and technologies. The research goes beyond general satisfaction to explore, in depth, customer experiences with specific services and solutions offered by providers—research that is tied directly to ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant evaluations.

For more information on the ISG Star of Excellence™ continuous CX research program, visit this webpage. Service providers can nominate their customers to be a part of the program at any time throughout the year.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

