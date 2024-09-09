ISG Secures Patent for AI-Powered Contracting Technology

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has secured a U.S. patent for its proprietary AI-powered contracting technology.

The automated intelligent contracting solution is offered as part of the ISG GovernX® vendor compliance and risk management platform to simplify contract generation, negotiation and management, including renewals of existing contracts.

ISG said the solution also has future application for ISG Tango™, the firm’s groundbreaking sourcing platform launched earlier this year that digitizes all elements of ISG’s market-leading sourcing transactions business to better serve clients, improve transaction speed and efficiency, and allow ISG to expand into other market segments. It would be used initially, ISG said, to support the sourcing transaction needs of midmarket companies—a new market segment and growth area for ISG—and later for larger, more complex contracts as the AI model that powers the solution grows in capability and sophistication.

The newly awarded patent, #12,067,060, issued on August 21, 2024, covers a solution that uses AI to analyze and understand the preferences of all parties to a contract and suggest tailored terms for any contract scenario. It builds on U.S. patent #10,936,672, which was awarded to ISG in 2021 for a system that leverages machine learning and AI to generate documents based on historical contracts and data sets.

A third invention, currently patent pending, leverages machine learning and AI across the entire contract generation, pricing and negotiation process with a chatbot-like interaction for multiple parties involved in creating a contract.

"We can now offer our clients exclusive access to automation technology that can build tailored contracts, increase compliance and compress negotiation timeframes,” said Todd Dreger, partner and president, ISG GovernX. "We are delighted to have received patent recognition for our distinctive and important inventions of AI-powered, automated document generation capabilities.”

The patents include methods for training models on historical documents to understand and predict the best language to include in a new contract. This involves determining associations between different document sections and optimizing the document generation process.

Users can input their preferences, view ranked candidate documents, and interact with the system to refine the final document. The interface can emphasize selected sections and provide feedback based on a scoring mechanism. The system also facilitates automated negotiation by adjusting document sections in real-time based on the preferences and priorities of multiple parties, reducing the need for manual negotiation.

"Our AI-driven contract automation inventions will help our clients improve their business operations and the management of their supplier ecosystems while lowering operational costs,” Dreger said. "As the field of AI continues to evolve, we’re confident the technologies covered by these patents will drive meaningful value for our clients by meeting their needs for fast, accurate, compliant contracting.”

The patents bolster the market-leading ISG GovernX platform, which currently has more than $65 billion of annual contact value under management across more than 13,000 client contracts. GovernX automates the management of the entire contract lifecycle and provides a complete, customized view of the user’s contract and supplier ecosystem to improve supplier performance, decrease spend and reduce third-party risk.

For more information about ISG GovernX, visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

