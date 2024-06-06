ISG to Assess Providers of Public Cloud Services, Solutions

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers helping organizations adopt, manage and maximize value from their multi public cloud environments.

The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports: Multi Public Cloud Services and Multi Public Cloud Solutions, both scheduled to be released in December 2024.

The Services report, covering multiple geographic markets, will examine providers offering public cloud consulting and transformation services, managed services, public cloud infrastructure and platform services, FinOps and related AI services. The Solutions report, meanwhile, will assess global providers of multicloud FinOps platforms, cloud-native observability solutions and cloud-native security platforms.

Buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Enterprises and public sector entities are seeking to partner with strategic service providers to support their cloud transformations leveraging such major hyperscalers as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. They are looking to providers to help them manage and secure workloads, enable observability, and optimize costs through FinOps strategies.

"Organizations are looking for partners and solutions that use intelligent automation and AI-powered tools to effectively manage, secure and optimize their public cloud infrastructure,” said Heiko Henkes, managing director, ISG Provider Lens Research. "The public cloud offers a number of benefits over on-premises data centers, including improved performance and scalability and better alignment with sustainability goals.”

For the Multi Public Cloud Services study, ISG has distributed surveys to nearly 240 providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce seven quadrants representing the typical multi public cloud services enterprises are buying based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The seven quadrants are:

Consulting and Transformation Services, assessing providers partnering with multiple public cloud infrastructure providers to help enterprises optimize and transform their IT operations to enhance efficiency, agility and security.

Managed services, covering managed service providers specializing in multicloud environments, comprising AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and other hyperscalers. These providers adopt a DevOps-centric approach to support continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines and provide expertise in site reliability engineering (SRE) and business resiliency.

FinOps Services and Cloud Optimization, evaluating providers offering consulting and managed services for multicloud infrastructure cost optimization. Leaders demonstrate an ability to predict clients’ consumption patterns using AI- and ML-based analytics, as well as using FinOps frameworks to analyze and forecast usage, pricing and financial impact.

Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services, assessing suppliers providing virtual compute resources, middleware and software in scalable public cloud environments. IaaS providers offer compute services, storage and network resources, as virtual or containerized software-defined offerings, complemented by serverless architectures, while PaaS providers offer multiple microservices and runtime engines for cloud-based application development.

SAP HANA Infrastructure Services, covering providers offering cloud infrastructures best suited to host SAP’s software portfolio, emphasizing SAP S/4HANA workloads and large-scale HANA databases, including operations, facilities, provisioning and scalability. Key criteria include data migration tools, technical support, system imaging, backup and restore capabilities, disaster recovery, resource usage monitoring and more.

Secure Enterprise Filesharing Services, analyzing vendors offering enterprise-grade cloud filesharing platforms to make business documents accessible via browser, desktop or mobile applications. These services provide strong administrative controls, access management, embedded security, compliance and data protection and recovery.

Sovereign Cloud Infrastructure Services, evaluating providers offering secure cloud infrastructure for hosting enterprise and public sector workloads and data in data centers located in specific geographies and subject to local jurisdiction, adhering to requirements described in projects including Gaia-X, GDPR and electronic data interchange (EDI).

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global multi public cloud services market and examine services available in Asia Pacific (excluding China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Taiwan), Brazil, France, Germany, the Nordics, Switzerland, the U.K., and the U.S., with a separate focus on filesharing services for Germany and sovereign cloud infrastructure services for Europe. ISG analysts Phil Hassey (Asia Pacific), Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio (Brazil and France), Meenakshi Srivastava (Nordics and U.K.), Ulrich Meister and Wolfgang Heinhaus (Germany and Switzerland), Shashank Rajmane (U.S.) and Bruce Guptill (U.S. Public Sector) will serve as authors of the reports.

For the Multi Public Cloud Solutions study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 solutions providers and will evaluate provider capabilities in three quadrants:

Multicloud FinOps Platforms, covering independent software vendors (ISVs) offering standalone, dedicated/proprietary platforms and solutions for cloud financial management across multiple public clouds to help clients maintain financial accountability for their cloud services.

Cloud-native Observability Solutions, assessing software vendors that provide dedicated/proprietary platforms and solutions for cloud-native logging, tracing and measuring of containerized applications and infrastructure.

Cloud-native Security Platforms, evaluating ISVs offering dedicated/proprietary platforms and solutions for securing infrastructure and applications in a cloud-native environment, ranging from application development to production and runtime.

ISG analysts Shashank Rajmane and Partha Sarathi Chakraborty will serve as co-authors of the Multi Public Cloud Solutions report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the studies are available in these digital brochures: Multi Cloud Public Services and Multi Public Cloud Solutions. Companies not listed in either brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

