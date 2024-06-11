ISG to Evaluate Providers of GenAI Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers that support the adoption of generative AI (GenAI), a potentially transformative but still nascent area of artificial intelligence.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive report, called ISG Provider Lens™ Generative AI Services, set to be released in October 2024. Two geographically focused versions, one covering the global market and the other covering Brazil, will evaluate providers of GenAI strategy and consulting services and development and deployment services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the study to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

A rapidly evolving field of AI, GenAI is characterized by its ability to create entirely new content—from realistic images and videos to compelling text formats or even musical pieces. It stands out as a transformative technology with the potential to disrupt industries and revolutionize and redefine businesses by democratizing creativity, automating tasks and accelerating innovation.

"While GenAI offers exciting possibilities, it is still in a nascent stage and requires a comprehensive understanding of its current capabilities and limitations,” said Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader, ISG Research. "Given where we are in the development of this emerging technology, organizations would be best served using strategic consulting services to map their GenAI futures and gain a better understanding of which providers are able to develop, deploy and scale GenAI solutions based on initial use cases.”

As part of its study, ISG has distributed surveys to some 150 providers of GenAI services. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce two quadrants representing the GenAI services and solutions the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The two quadrants are:

Strategy and Consulting Services, evaluating providers able to assess and identify use cases with the best ROI potential, business value and alignment with enterprise goals and data landscapes. Providers should have expertise in large language models (LLMs) and cloud computing resources for LLMs, experience in creating governance frameworks and establishing monitoring systems to address bias in GenAI models, and be able to offer strategic guidance on developing training programs and fostering a GenAI culture.

Development and Deployment Services, covering providers able to help enterprises create proofs of concept, determine minimum viable products and productionize GenAI solutions, while providing monitoring and management support. Providers should be able to help implement cloud infrastructures tailored to industry-specific needs; select platforms and tools for data preprocessing, model training and experimentation; fine-tune GenAI models; establish LLMOps for monitoring, retraining and optimizing model performance, and implement robust security protocols to protect sensitive data.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure.

ISG analysts Gowtham Sampath (global) and Marcio Tabach (Brazil) will serve as authors of the reports. Providers not listed in the brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

