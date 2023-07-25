ISG to Publish Report on Oracle Ecosystem

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers that deliver tailored solutions and specialized services for businesses utilizing Oracle enterprise applications and cloud infrastructure.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report called Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover companies offering consulting and advisory services, implementation and integration services, and managed services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The current uncertain global economic environment has led to renewed emphasis on managed services and a resurgence of interest in Oracle, as enterprises are strategically allocating spending in digital transformation, enterprise applications and enabling technologies such as cloud computing, generative AI and automated tools.

"The ‘Oracle Phenomenon’ is a prime example of how strategic technology investments and partnerships can unlock efficiency and innovation,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Even in a challenging environment, smart use of resources and forward-thinking approaches prove that success is achievable.”

For the study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 130 Oracle service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

Consulting and Advisory Services , evaluating providers that help enterprises modernize, optimize and transform business operations to enhance efficiency, flexibility and scalability. Providers need industry and domain expertise and in-depth knowledge of the Oracle stack and related functionalities, processes, workflows, tools and platforms.

Implementation and Integration Services , assessing providers specializing in implementation, migration and integration services for Oracle applications and infrastructure technologies. Key capabilities include creating implementation plans and data migration strategies, deploying cloud environments and ensuring security and governance.

Managed Services, covering providers of turnkey managed services for running enterprise clients' business applications, including technical and operational tasks, with support delivered onsite, offsite or both, as well as hands-on training in Oracle applications and technologies.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global Oracle services market and examine products and services available in Brazil, Europe and the U.S. ISG analysts Vishal Srivastava (U.S.), Mauricio Ohtani (Europe) and Cristiane Tarricone (Brazil) will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Providers not listed in the brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

