ISG to Publish Report on Retail, Consumer Goods Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of business and IT services that help retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies make digital business improvements to compete in today’s challenging business environment.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Retail & CPG Services, scheduled to be released in August. The report will cover companies offering services for business transformation, digital innovation, platform modernization and managed services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Retailers and CPG firms are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, making digital transformation critical to meeting customer demand for personalized online experiences, greater value and more information. Supply chains are recovering, but disruptions persist, affecting inventory management, sourcing and fulfillment. And sustainability permeates business plans.

"To meet evolving business needs, retail and CPG sector companies need better and more complex data gathering and reporting, as well as AI, including nascent GenAI,” said Iain Fisher, director and principal analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Businesses and IT services providers can help enterprises adapt to changing market realities.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 40 retail and CPG service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the services the typical retail or CPG enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

Retail/CPG Business Transformation Services, evaluating providers’ abilities to help clients transform their businesses into digital- and cloud-first enterprises, enabling sustainable and continuous operational improvement over time.

Retail/CPG Digital Innovation Services, assessing providers that offer tools and methods enabling advanced capabilities that create business value. These technological innovations transform retail and CPG enterprises, possibly leading to new ventures.

Platform Modernization Services, covering providers’ ability to modernize the core software of retail and CPG firms, including key components or the complete landscape, to foster digital-first environments that evolve clients into digital business leaders.

Managed Services, evaluating providers of services supporting outsourcing some or all of enterprises’ IT infrastructure management, operations, solutions development, user support and associated development.

A geographically focused report from the study will cover the retail/CPG market and examine products and services available in the U.S. ISG analyst Bruce Guptill will serve as author of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as retail/CPG service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

