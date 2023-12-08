ISG to Publish Reports on Chemical Industry Services, Solutions

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of services and solutions that help chemical companies navigate global supply and demand issues.

The results of this first-time study will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports, titled Chemical Industry Services and Solutions, scheduled to be released in May 2024. The market-specific reports will cover services and solutions for digital information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) services, supply chain and logistics and sustainability and innovation.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The global chemical industry is facing a challenging year with geopolitical tensions, commodity price fluctuations and supply and demand issues plaguing the value chain. The industry is also grappling with energy transition, carbon reduction, adoption of new technologies and changes pertaining to key end-customer industries, such as the automotive industry’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs).

"New technologies around cloud, analytics and AI are transforming the chemical industry, and companies in the sector are leveraging services and solutions providers to navigate change successfully,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Emerging technologies such as blockchain, quantum computing and high-performance computing are also impacting industry digitization and providing opportunities for technology partners.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 50 chemical industry services and solutions providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services and solutions the typical company in the chemical industry is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

Digital IT/OT Services, evaluating providers that deliver technology and operations management services that enable chemical industry companies to improve efficiency and productivity in daily operations and enhance decision-making.

Supply Chain and Logistics, covering solutions that help companies manage functions such as procurement, warehousing, inventory, fulfillment, transportation and logistics. These solutions help clients achieve resilient, adaptive, connected, data-driven, sustainable supply chains and logistics to mitigate global disruptions and instability.

Sustainability and Innovation, evaluating providers that help chemical industry players develop and manage their sustainability strategy and value chain, net-zero transitions, reporting and analytics, worker safety, R&D and lab and data management.

Geographically focused reports from the study will examine chemical industry services and solutions available in North America and Europe. ISG analysts Swadhin Pradhan (North America) and Mohd Aves Malik (Europe) will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on each study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as procurement providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

