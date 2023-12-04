ISG to Publish Reports on Digital Engineering Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining digital engineering services enhancing the engineering process for a growing number of enterprises.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive series of ISG Provider Lens™ reports, titled Digital Engineering Services, scheduled to be released in May 2024. The market-specific reports will cover providers offering services for design and development, integrated customer and user engagement, platform and application services and intelligent operations.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Enterprises are turning to digital engineering providers to aid them in their transformation journeys, leveraging digital technologies to expedite product and service development with enhanced quality and user experience. The annual contract value for digital engineering services is currently growing at 36 percent, surpassing the most recent five-year average by 90 percent, according to the ISG Index™.

"Enterprises need digital engineering services offering robust strategies that ultimately deliver superior digital experiences for customers,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Rapid advancement, propelled by AI and industrial automation—including GenAI in design, digital twins, virtual prototyping and industry 5.0—signifies the start of a new era.”

ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 100 digital engineering service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the digital engineering services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

Design and Development (Products, Services and Experiences) , evaluating providers of services for integrated hardware/software development and feature augmentation, including new data-driven methods and agile design, that yield faster innovation cycles and better products and customer experiences.

, evaluating providers of services for integrated hardware/software development and feature augmentation, including new data-driven methods and agile design, that yield faster innovation cycles and better products and customer experiences. Integrated Customer/User Engagement , assessing providers of intelligent aftermarket services for product support through digital platforms. Critical capabilities in this segment include providing AI-enabled customer service, remote field support with AR/VR technologies and self-service knowledge support.

, assessing providers of intelligent aftermarket services for product support through digital platforms. Critical capabilities in this segment include providing AI-enabled customer service, remote field support with AR/VR technologies and self-service knowledge support. Platforms and Applications Services , covering providers’ ability to design and deliver digital platform engineering competencies. Key capabilities include business and technical design proficiency, building new experiences, and leveraging digital ecosystems, orchestration platforms and microservices-based architectures.

, covering providers’ ability to design and deliver digital platform engineering competencies. Key capabilities include business and technical design proficiency, building new experiences, and leveraging digital ecosystems, orchestration platforms and microservices-based architectures. Intelligent Operations, evaluating providers enabling intelligent operations across industries, particularly within legacy factories and production plants, helping to make operations at greenfield and brownfield sites more connected and autonomous, thereby reducing dependence on manual interventions and increasing efficiency.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global digital engineering services market and examine products and services available in the U.S. and Europe. ISG analysts Tapati Bandopadhyay (U.S.) and Srinivasan P N (Europe) will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as digital engineering services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,400 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204292964/en/