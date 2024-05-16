ISG to Publish Reports on Supply Chain Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of supply chain services that are helping enterprises establish future-ready supply chains that are intelligent, resilient and sustainable.

The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports called Supply Chain Services 2024, scheduled to be released in October. The reports—one focusing on the U.S. market and the other on the Brazil market—will cover companies offering services including supply chain consulting, supply chain operations, supply chain business process outsourcing (BPO) and circular supply chains.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements, and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Following the massive supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, companies now are facing a range of shorter-term challenges, including political unrest, trade wars, rising interest rates and raw material shortages. They are looking to providers to help them upgrade their supply chain ecosystems to balance risk, optimize supply and demand management, revamp operations, and deliver continuous innovation and net carbon neutrality.

"Executives have shifted their focus from the costs and risks of their supply chains to considering them as drivers of innovation and competitive advantage,” said Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader, ISG Research. "Service providers are being selected for their technological innovation, consulting, data and expertise in the supply chain domain and ability to optimize and enhance performance.”

To achieve their supply chain goals, organizations are leveraging advanced technology, including Internet of things, machine learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, automation, cloud, mobile apps, blockchain, and data orchestration.

For the Supply Chain Services 2024 study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 110 supply chain service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the supply chain services the typical enterprise is buying based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The quadrants to be covered are:

Supply Chain Advisory and Consulting Services, evaluating providers that help enterprises address complex issues, identify growth opportunities and strengthen operations by developing new supply chain models or revamping existing ones. Consulting services focus on network design and optimization, change management, sustainability, risk management, data governance and digital transformation.

Supply Chain Operation Services, assessing providers of supply chain planning, make-and-manufacture capabilities, and supply chain execution and fulfillment services, offering end-to-end visibility and control over the entire supply chain planning process. Providers should have experience in production and capacity planning, logistics management and inventory and order management.

Supply Chain BPO Services, evaluating service providers that deliver expertise in a broad range of integrated supply chain functions, including product development, manufacturing, planning, execution and fulfillment, logistics, and customer service. Emphasis is placed on the use of AI, chatbots, RPA, predictive analytics, sentiment analysis and NLP, together with as-a-service delivery models for data, risk management and compliance.

Circular Supply Chain Services, examining providers offering circular business models focused on resource efficiency, waste reduction, improved recycling rates, reverse logistics, and disassembly and reuse. Providers must offer cross-industry and value chain solutions, encompassing waste management, and decommissioning and redevelopment services to address environmental concerns and foster circular economy practices.

Reports will cover the global supply chain services market and examine services available in the U.S. and Brazil. ISG analysts Tarum Vaid and Sidney Nobre will serve as lead authors of the U.S. and Brazil reports, respectively.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as supply chain service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measure actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens™ research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence, and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

