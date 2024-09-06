ISG Women in Digital Award Winners Named for Americas

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the winners of the third annual ISG Women in Digital Awards program for the Americas, recognizing women and their achievements in the digital world.

At a live, virtual award ceremony the evening of September 5, leaders with Pearson, Ford Credit, LTIMindtree and Tirando x Colombia were honored as gold winners in five categories, as selected by a panel of industry judges. Silver and bronze winners were also recognized, along with the down-selected finalists, known as luminaries, for each category.

"The winners of our third annual ISG Women in Digital Awards for the Americas are a diverse, impressive group of leaders who are changemakers and advocates in their industries and organizations,” said Lois Coatney, ISG partner and president, ISG EMEA sales and consulting, and executive sponsor of ISG Women in Digital. "We are delighted to celebrate their successes and recognize their impact on our digital world.”

An independent panel of judges, comprised of Kimberly Hurry, advisor relations leader, Kyndryl; Chris Putur, member of the board of directors of ISG and Realtruck; Diane Schwarz, vice president and chief information officer, Johnson Controls, and Beth Thomas, partner, ISG Enterprise Change, evaluated the nominations and selected the following winners:

Rising Star: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact:

Gold Winner: Ipsita Ghosh, principal director at LTIMindtree

Silver Winner: Masroor Khan, manager of technology engineering at Public Service Enterprise Group

Bronze Winner: Chhaya Kewalramani, assistant vice president, Genpact

Women’s Advocate: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world:

Gold Winner: Elaine Montilla, CTO, Pearson

Silver Winner: Sandy Carter, COO, Unstoppable Domains

Bronze Winner: Girija Venugopal, vice president of enterprise BI & AI/ML engineering, Comcast

Digital Innovator: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions:

Gold Winner: Rachna Sethi, vice president of products, Ford Credit

Silver Winner: Kristen Bryan, general manager, Microsoft Corporation

Bronze Winner: Jessica Herstek, chief medical informatics officer, Children’s National Hospital

Rock Star Leader: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills:

Gold Winner: Johanna Cordovez, CEO and co-founder, Tirando x Colombia SAS BIC

Silver Winner: Paola Doebel, SVP and managing director, North America, Ensono

Bronze Winner: Debra Fiori, chief people officer, PROG Holdings, Inc.

Deepali Bhate, senior director for consulting and the U.S. co-lead of transformation management at LTIMindtree, was chosen by the judges as the Digital Titan of the Year for the Americas from among all regional nominees, recognizing her as the most outstanding woman in digital for 2024.

The awards program, launched in the Americas in 2022, was expanded in 2023 to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions, including India. In 2024, the global program had a total of 458 finalists, who are listed in the online ISG Women in Digital eBook. Awards for EMEA will be presented September 12, at 6 p.m., GMT, and awards for Asia Pacific and India will be presented September 19, at 6 p.m., AEDT.

"ISG established our Women in Digital program seven years ago with the goal of connecting, educating, empowering and recognizing women,” said Kimberly Tobias, ISG director and head of the ISG Women in Digital program. "We could not have imagined that our community would grow to include hundreds of talented and accomplished women and give us the opportunity to highlight their career stories. Congratulations to everyone nominated for the ISG Women in Digital Awards, and to our 2024 winners and luminaries.”

The ISG Women in Digital program was established in 2018 as a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. In addition to the ISG Women in Digital Awards, the community hosts a LinkedIn page, ISG Digital Dish webcasts and events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

