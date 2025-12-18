Innovative Solutions and Support Aktie
WKN: 941003 / ISIN: US45769N1054
|
18.12.2025 22:16:36
ISSC Rises 27% On Quarterly Results
(RTTNews) - Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. (ISSC) shares surged 27.75%, closing at $14.04, up $3.05, after the company reported fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year results showing significant growth in revenue, profitability, and cash flow.
The stock opened near $11.20, reached an intraday high of $14.30, and touched a low of $11.15, compared with a previous close of $10.99. ISSC trades on the NasdaqGS.
The move followed the release of financial results for the quarter and full year ended September 30, 2025, in which the company reported fourth-quarter net sales of $22.2 million, up 44.6 percent year-over-year. Gross profit and adjusted EBITDA both rose sharply compared with the prior-year period. Full-year revenue climbed 78.6 percent to $84.3 million, alongside significant increases in net income and operating cash flow, reflecting robust demand and execution.
Trading volume was indicating strong investor interest in the earnings beat and outlook. ISSC's 52-week range is approximately $4.75 to $14.30, with the stock now trading near its yearly high following the results.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Innovative Solutions and Support IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
17.12.25
|Ausblick: Innovative Solutions and Support vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.25
|Ausblick: Innovative Solutions and Support präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Innovative Solutions and Support IncShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Innovative Solutions and Support IncShs
|14,37
|30,76%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notierte teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.