ISSC Rises 27% On Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. (ISSC) shares surged 27.75%, closing at $14.04, up $3.05, after the company reported fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year results showing significant growth in revenue, profitability, and cash flow.

The stock opened near $11.20, reached an intraday high of $14.30, and touched a low of $11.15, compared with a previous close of $10.99. ISSC trades on the NasdaqGS.

The move followed the release of financial results for the quarter and full year ended September 30, 2025, in which the company reported fourth-quarter net sales of $22.2 million, up 44.6 percent year-over-year. Gross profit and adjusted EBITDA both rose sharply compared with the prior-year period. Full-year revenue climbed 78.6 percent to $84.3 million, alongside significant increases in net income and operating cash flow, reflecting robust demand and execution.

Trading volume was indicating strong investor interest in the earnings beat and outlook. ISSC's 52-week range is approximately $4.75 to $14.30, with the stock now trading near its yearly high following the results.