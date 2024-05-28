Italy’s Carabinieri Police Deploy NICE Inform at All Control Rooms Nationwide for Incident Intelligence

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that the Carabinieri (Arma dei Carabinieri), Italy’s national police force headquartered in Rome, Italy, is deploying NICE Inform, one of the solutions in NICE’s Evidencentral platform, to modernize and improve the reliability of voice recording and incident reconstruction for 514 emergency communication centers across Italy which handle over seven million emergency calls annually. With 110,000 sworn officers, the Carabinieri is one of the largest police forces in the world.

Used by over 3,000 public safety agencies worldwide, NICE Inform provides a single system of record for incident information. NICE Inform empowers public safety agencies to find the truth that’s hidden in incident information faster through reliable data capture, fast, accurate incident reconstruction, and automated quality assurance.

The Carabinieri’s 514 emergency communication centers are a vital link in enforcing law and order and fighting all forms of crime, as well as responding to any type of disaster. With NICE Inform, the Carabinieri is now able to reliably capture and efficiently manage all call and radio emergency communications for remote control rooms from its central headquarters in Rome, with instant access to incident information from any location, to support emergency responses, investigations, evidence requests, and officer and operator trainings. When full reviews of incidents are necessary, NICE Inform automatically pulls incident data into a timeline view, so managers can replay incidents and understand what happened, how and when.

"We are proud to have been chosen by the Carabinieri for this vital national infrastructure project,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. "When it comes to managing growing incident information, law enforcement agencies and emergency communications centers around the globe are increasingly turning to NICE for incident intelligence. With NICE Inform, they can capture all of their incident information in one place, reconstruct incidents more thoroughly and faster, and gain insight to improve emergency response.”

NICE is deploying the NICE Inform solution for the Carabinieri in conjunction with Italy-based NICE-certified partner Recording Enterprise Solutions (RES).

About the Carabinieri (Arma dei Carabinieri)

Founded in 1814 and headquartered in Rome, the Carabinieri (Arma dei Carabinieri) is a police force in Italy with military status. It reports directly to the Ministry of Defense and conducts military police duties for other armed forces, provides security of Italian diplomatic missions abroad, and supports the Ministry of Interior in activities related to inland public order and security. It has a nationwide responsibility in enforcing law and order and in fighting all forms of crime. Furthermore, in case of natural disasters, the Carabinieri Corps supports civilian agencies in relief and in public safety operations. With 110,000 sworn officers, the Carabinieri is one of the largest police forces in the world, and one of four national forces in Italy. www.carabinieri.it

NICE Public Safety & Justice

With over 3,000 customers and 30 years of experience, NICE helps all types of public safety and criminal justice agencies, from emergency communications and law enforcement to prosecutors and courts, digitally transform how they manage digital evidence and data from beginning to end, to get to the truth faster. NICE’s Evidencentral platform features an ecosystem of integrated technologies that bring data together to give a single view of the truth, enabling public safety and justice agencies to do what they do better – whether it’s responding to incidents, investigating and building cases, or prosecuting crimes. With comprehensive digital transformation solutions that can be deployed across entire counties and states, NICE also helps everyone work better together, so justice flows more smoothly, from incident to court. https://www.nicepublicsafety.com

