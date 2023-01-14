|
14.01.2023 00:06:00
Jack in the Box Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast
Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:
|
What:
|
JACK Q1 2023 Earnings Webcast
|
|
|
When:
|
Wednesday, March 1 at 11:00 a.m. EST
|
|
|
Where:
|
investors.jackinthebox.com
|
|
|
How:
|
Live webcast (web address above)
|
|
|
Contact:
|
Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations
|
|
619.902.0269
*This webcast event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay.
*Q1 2023 Earnings Release will go out prior to market open on Wednesday, March 1.
*Note that this is a slight change from the date previously announced at the 2023 ICR Conference.
About Jack in the Box Inc.
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.
Please visit our Investor Relations website at investors.jackinthebox.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.
Category: Earnings
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005480/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Jack in the Box Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Jack in the Box Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Jack in the Box Inc.
|69,50
|-3,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.