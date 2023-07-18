Jack in the Box Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:

What: JACK Q3 2023 Earnings Webcast When: Wednesday, August 9 at 11:00 a.m. EST Where: investors.jackinthebox.com How: Live webcast (web address above) Contact: Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations 619.902.0269

*This webcast event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay.

*Q3 2023 Earnings Release will go out prior to market open on Wednesday, August 9.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Category: Earnings

