18.07.2023 05:14:00

Jack in the Box Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:

What:

JACK Q3 2023 Earnings Webcast

 

 

When:

Wednesday, August 9 at 11:00 a.m. EST

 

 

Where:

investors.jackinthebox.com

 

 

How:

Live webcast (web address above)

 

 

Contact:

Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations

 

619.902.0269

*This webcast event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay.
*Q3 2023 Earnings Release will go out prior to market open on Wednesday, August 9.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Category: Earnings

