Jack in the Box Momentum Continues with Announced Entry Into Michigan and Additional 10-Store Development Agreement in Orlando, FL

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), one of the nation’s leading QSR chains, announced today the signing of five new restaurant commitments with Niraj Patel that will expand the brand into Michigan. It also announces an additional 10-store development agreement for Orlando, FL with owner, Ed Zausch. This historic expansion follows recent successful openings and development agreements in areas throughout Utah, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Montana, and Wyoming.

"The continued expansion into Florida and Michigan matches up with our strategic growth plan for new markets,” said Tim Linderman, chief development officer. "With the recent success from our new market openings in Salt Lake City and Louisville, we’ve recognized how much pent-up demand Jack in the Box has across the country. We’re thrilled to partner with restaurant operators like Ed and Niraj to bring our challenger brand to communities throughout the USA.”

"We are excited to announce five Jack in the Box locations in our West Michigan area over the span of five years,” said Niraj Patel, new Jack in the Box franchisee. "We will open the first Jack in the Box location in Battle Creek, Michigan. This is very exciting because we can give our community more food options and help provide 40 to 50 new jobs per location. We have been in our West Michigan community for decades, and we love to see the growth in our community. We own and operate a dozen hotels in the West Michigan area and want to expand our hospitality portfolio with the addition of a QSR concept.”

The brand signed 123 new restaurant commitments during its 2023 fiscal year. The Michigan agreement builds upon this and will result in new restaurant development in the southwest and southcentral sections of the state, including Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Kent. Each location will showcase the brand's innovative CRAVED design, featuring modern aesthetics and vibrant signage that reflect Jack in the Box's commitment to providing an inviting and contemporary dining experience.

"Our team is beyond excited to bring ten new Jack in the Box locations to the greater Orlando area,” said Ed Zausch, new Jack in the Box franchisee. "I've been a huge fan of Jack in the Box for many years. When I moved to Orlando, I noticed there weren't any locations nearby which drove me to inquire about franchise opportunities. I was considering other brands, but I ultimately chose Jack in the Box for the great relationships I built with their team, their vast training and operational support, modern store design, and - my favorite reason - I love the variety of menu items and how we have something to offer everyone.”

Jack in the Box is known for its iconic menu that features customer favorites like burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast, and late-night snacking options. The new locations will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options and will be open 24 hours per day.

Jack in the Box has franchise opportunities available throughout Florida and Michigan as well as markets across the country. If you are interested in learning how you can own your own Jack in the Box franchise, please visit www.jackintheboxfranchising.com or email Dustin.Thompson@jackinthebox.com.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 22 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on franchising opportunities with both brands, visit www.jackintheboxfranchising.com and www.deltacofranchise.com.

