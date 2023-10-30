Jack in the Box Opens First Store in Louisville, Signs Additional Multi-Unit Agreement with Franchisee to Enter the Market

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), one of the nation’s leading QSR chains, announced the opening of its newest location in the Louisville market, the brand’s first ever entry into the state of Kentucky. This historic opening represents the brand’s second new market entry in the past three months, joining Salt Lake City. The new location features the brand’s innovative CRAVED image, which includes a new restaurant image package with bold colors and signage. With its first location open, Jack in the Box has additional locations planned throughout Louisville for future development.

"We’re pleased to announce the opening of our first Jack in the Box location in the state of Kentucky. This marks a significant milestone for our brand as we continue to expand our presence across the country,” said Tim Linderman, chief development officer. "With strong consumer appeal for our iconic brand, we know that there is pent-up demand for Jack in the Box in Kentucky.”

In addition to the current company-owned openings, the brand also announced a brand new agreement, signing a group of veteran Jack in the Box franchisees to open six new restaurant commitments in the Louisville market. These operators include 55-year Jack in the Box franchisees, Mark and Karen Graffius, as well as multi-unit franchisee, Shane Paul, to develop the brand’s footprint within this new market. "When we were offered the opportunity to expand to Louisville, we knew this was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” said Paul. "I grew up and went to college close to Louisville, and I know people will crave our iconic menu. We are in the process of signing our first leases and we look forward to bringing great food and new job opportunities to the Louisville market.”

Jack in the Box is known for its iconic menu that features customer favorites like burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast, and late-night snacking options. The new location offers dine-in, drive-thru, mobile ordering options, and will be open 24 hours per day.

Jack in the Box has franchise opportunities available throughout Kentucky as well as markets across the country. If you are interested in learning how you can own your own Jack in the Box franchise, please visit www.jackintheboxfranchising.com or email Dustin.Thompson@jackinthebox.com.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on franchising opportunities with both brands, visit www.jackintheboxfranchising.com and www.deltacofranchise.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231030035539/en/