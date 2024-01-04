04.01.2024 03:34:00

Jack in the Box to Present at the 2024 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 9th

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:

What:

Jack in the Box Presentation + Q&A with Lauren Silberman, Deutsche Bank restaurant analyst

 

 

 

Management Participants:

 

- Darin Harris, CEO

 

- Brian Scott, CFO

 

 

When:

Tuesday, January 9 at 11:00 a.m. EST

 

 

Where:

investors.jackinthebox.com

 

 

How:

Live webcast (web address above)

 

 

Contact:

Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations

619.902.0269

*This webcast event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Please visit our Investor Relations website at investors.jackinthebox.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

Category: Earnings

