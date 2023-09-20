Jack in the Box Turns Up The Heat This Halloween With New Angry Monster Taco

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), home of the menu with the most variety, announces the return of the Monster Taco along with a spicy twist on the fan-favorite specialty taco – introducing the extra spooky Angry Monster Taco. Ahead of Halloween, Jack’s favorite night of the year, the Monster Taco is returning for the third year in a row in its original form alongside its spicy addition, both priced at two for $3. This spicier and never-before-tasted version of the Monster Taco, along with other limited time items, will be available for purchase from September 25 through November 20.

Jack in the Box champions tacos of all sizes – from tiny tacos to monster-sized and knows variety matters. An order of Monster Tacos includes two monster-sized tacos with melted American cheese, shredded lettuce, and taco sauce. Its spicy counterpart, Angry Monster Tacos, are a spicy alternative wrapped in a red shell. Join the Jack Pack® for early access to these two iconic items on September 20.

Fans can also enjoy other limited time fall treats including the Basic Witch Shake and Pumpkin Croissant Bites this Spooky Season. Most Jack in the Box locations are open late or 24/7, so everyone can stop by on their way to the party, as they’re headed home, or even the morning after - eater’s choice.

Monster Tacos, Angry Monster Tacos and other limited time offers are available on Jack in the Box menus at restaurants nationwide, on the Jack app and website, beginning September 25 until November 19. For more information on these new menu items or on Jack in the Box, visit jackinthebox.com.

