Jamf named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 January 2026 - Jamf, (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools. Recognized for both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.
About Jamf
Jamf's purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.
