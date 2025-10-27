Janus Henderson Receives Buyout Proposal From Trian And General Catalyst

(RTTNews) - Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG), Monday announced it has received a non-binding acquisition proposal jointly submitted by Trian Fund Management and its subsidiary General Catalyst Group Management.

The offer, which was received on October 26, calls for paying $46.00 in cash for each of the remaining common shares of Janus Henderson that Trian does not currently own or control.

A special committee of independent directors will be established by the company's board to assess the proposal. Currently holding two board seats, Trian first revealed its investment in Janus Henderson in 2020.

There is no guarantee that a final agreement will be reached or that any transaction will take place, Janus Henderson has underlined.

JHG is currently trading at $47.01, up $5.38 or 12.94 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.