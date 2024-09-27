|
27.09.2024 08:12:24
John Deere Recalls 165K Compact Utility Tractors
(RTTNews) - Moline, Illinois-based Deere & Co. is recalling about 147,900 units of Compact Utility Tractors citing risk of crash, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In addition, about 16,800 units were sold in Canada.
The recall involves John Deere 1023E, 1025R, and 2025R Compact Utility Tractors in green and yellow, and were sold with both opened and closed operator stations.
The tractors were manufactured in United States and sold at authorized John Deere dealers nationwide from November 2017 through July 2024 for between $12,700 and $21,000.
According to the agency, the front bell crank in the brake linkage can fail causing the tractor to lose braking, resulting in a crash hazard.
The recall was initiated after the firm received four reports of the brake linkage failing, including one hospitalization and two impact injuries and minor property damage to the tractors.
Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair.
In recent recalls, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. in mid August called back about 46,200 units of DeWALT Battery Walk-Behind Mowers for laceration hazard.
In early August, Lake Zurich, Illinois -based ECHO Inc. recalled about 3,900 units of ECHO gas-powered backpack blowers, citing that the fuel supply line can leak gas, posing a fire hazard.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deere & Co. (John Deere)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.09.24
|S&P 500-Titel Deere-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Deere-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.24
|S&P 500-Papier Deere-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Deere von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.24
|S&P 500-Titel Deere-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Deere von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.24
|S&P 500-Titel Deere-Aktie: Hätte sich ein Deere-Investment vor 3 Jahren inzwischen gerechnet? (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|S&P 500-Papier Deere-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Deere von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|S&P 500-Papier Deere-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Deere von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Ausblick: Deere zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Deere & Co. (John Deere)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deere & Co. (John Deere)
|373,00
|1,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones erzielt neues Allzeithoch -- Rallymodus: ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX erneut mit Allzeithoch -- Hang Seng und Shanghai Composite schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel fester, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Rekordjagd fortsetzte. In den USA geht es nach oben - der Dow Jones erreicht dabei eine neue Bestmarke. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenende hin indes ebenfalls nochmals kräftig zu.