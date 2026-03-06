:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
06.03.2026 18:30:00
Kalshi Traders See 68% Chance Caesars Will Be Acquired This Year
The mergers-and-acquisitions rumor mill is spinning, and one name that recently came up is a familiar one: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR). In fact, traders on prediction market Kalshi are currently pricing in a 68% chance of the casino giant being acquired this year. Bettors know that 68% translates to odds of -210 to -215. Call it -212, meaning that if we were talking about a traditional sports wager, bettors would be required to plunk down $212 to win $100. Those odds don't imply a sure thing, but they do imply heavy favorite status.Caesars is a rumored takeover target, and Kalshi traders believe a deal will happen. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
