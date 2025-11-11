Bio-Techne Aktie

Bio-Techne für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12ENG / ISIN: US09073M1045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
11.11.2025 05:19:36

KalVista, Health Catalyst, Bio-Techne Lead After-Hours Gains On Earnings Updates

(RTTNews) - Several healthcare and biotech stocks posted notable gains in Monday's after-hours trading following earnings updates and guidance revisions.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) rose 11.29% to $12.12 after hours, building on a modest 1.02% gain at the close. The company reported a third-quarter net loss of $49.5 million, or $0.92 per share, compared to a loss of $39.1 million, or $0.84 per share, in the same period last year. Net product revenue for the quarter reached $13.7 million.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) advanced 13.24% to $3.23 after hours, following a 0.71% increase during regular trading. The company posted a third-quarter net loss of $22.2 million, or $0.32 per share, versus $14.7 million, or $0.24 per share, a year ago. Revenue declined to $76.3 million from $86.4 million.

For Q4 2025, the company projects revenue of about $73.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $13.4 million. Full-year expectations stand at $310 million in revenue and $41 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) climbed 8.72% to $62.47 in after-hours trading. No new announcements were made on Monday, but the company recently reported first-quarter GAAP EPS of $0.24, up from $0.21 last year. Adjusted EPS remained flat at $0.42. Revenue declined 1% year-over-year to $286.6 million.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) gained 8.30% to $0.87 after hours, adding to a 5.33% increase at the close. The company reported third-quarter GAAP net income of $11.4 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to a loss of $2.9 million, or $0.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.18 from $0.02. Net product sales reached $49.5 million, up from $28.7 million.

Assertio narrowed its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting net product sales between $110 million and $112 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $14 million and $16 million.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) moved up 8.51% to $4.59 in after-hours trading. The company did not release news Monday but is scheduled to report third-quarter results on November 12. Analysts expect a loss of $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.53 million.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bio-Techne Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bio-Techne Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bio-Techne Corp 49,40 -0,40% Bio-Techne Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Dienstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen