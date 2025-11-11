KalVista, Health Catalyst, Bio-Techne Lead After-Hours Gains On Earnings Updates

(RTTNews) - Several healthcare and biotech stocks posted notable gains in Monday's after-hours trading following earnings updates and guidance revisions.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) rose 11.29% to $12.12 after hours, building on a modest 1.02% gain at the close. The company reported a third-quarter net loss of $49.5 million, or $0.92 per share, compared to a loss of $39.1 million, or $0.84 per share, in the same period last year. Net product revenue for the quarter reached $13.7 million.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) advanced 13.24% to $3.23 after hours, following a 0.71% increase during regular trading. The company posted a third-quarter net loss of $22.2 million, or $0.32 per share, versus $14.7 million, or $0.24 per share, a year ago. Revenue declined to $76.3 million from $86.4 million.

For Q4 2025, the company projects revenue of about $73.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $13.4 million. Full-year expectations stand at $310 million in revenue and $41 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) climbed 8.72% to $62.47 in after-hours trading. No new announcements were made on Monday, but the company recently reported first-quarter GAAP EPS of $0.24, up from $0.21 last year. Adjusted EPS remained flat at $0.42. Revenue declined 1% year-over-year to $286.6 million.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) gained 8.30% to $0.87 after hours, adding to a 5.33% increase at the close. The company reported third-quarter GAAP net income of $11.4 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to a loss of $2.9 million, or $0.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.18 from $0.02. Net product sales reached $49.5 million, up from $28.7 million.

Assertio narrowed its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting net product sales between $110 million and $112 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $14 million and $16 million.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) moved up 8.51% to $4.59 in after-hours trading. The company did not release news Monday but is scheduled to report third-quarter results on November 12. Analysts expect a loss of $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.53 million.