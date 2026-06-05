Karrie International Holdings LimitedShs Aktie
WKN: 347711 / ISIN: BMG5215H1051
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05.06.2026 10:00:12
Karrie Showcases at COMPUTEX 2026: Demonstrating Cutting-Edge AI Mechanical Engineering Capabilities to Build a Robust Foundation for Accelerated Computing
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TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2026 - The global demand for AI computing power continues to experience a massive construction boom. At the highly anticipated exhibition COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei, Karrie, a globally leading server mechanical engineering solutions provider, showcased its latest advancements in AI server chassis and rack-scale mechanical solutions. Observing the latest dynamics from the recently concluded NVIDIA GTC 2026 conference to this year's COMPUTEX, it is evident that AI hardware infrastructure is rapidly evolving from the server level to rack-scale deployment, placing higher demands on high-density mechanical design, modular configuration, and liquid-cooling readiness. Driven by this evolution, Karrie has expanded its footprint from traditional server chassis manufacturing into the global AI hardware ecosystem, encompassing early engineering involvement, precision mechanical component development, and volume manufacturing execution.
Karrie International Holdings Limited
Established in 1980 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1996, Karrie International Holdings Limited (1050.HK) is a leading global provider of server mechanical engineering solutions. The Group specializes in server chassis, rack-scale mechanical components, and related precision metal and plastic parts. It delivers fully integrated, one-stop solutions, encompassing engineering design, rapid prototyping, tooling manufacturing, automated production, assembly, quality validation, and global delivery, to world-leading technology brands, server customers, and cloud service providers.
As AI servers and data center infrastructure accelerate their development, server mechanical components are evolving toward higher precision, enhanced reliability, and more complex rack-scale systems. Leveraging over four decades of manufacturing expertise, strong vertical integration capabilities, and a dual-production footprint in China and Thailand, Karrie continuously participates in the development of next-generation AI server platforms and rack-level solutions, providing global customers with scalable, agile, high-quality, and supply-chain-resilient manufacturing support.
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05/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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