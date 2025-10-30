Kellanova Aktie
WKN: 853265 / ISIN: US4878361082
|
30.10.2025 13:46:00
Kellanova Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Kellanova (K) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $309 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Kellanova reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $3.260 billion from $3.233 billion last year.
Kellanova earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $309 Mln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $3.260 Bln vs. $3.233 Bln last year.
