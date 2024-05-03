|
03.05.2024 14:21:09
Kelly Services To Buy Motion Recruitment For $425 Mln In Cash
(RTTNews) - Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA), a specialty talent solutions provider, announced on Friday that it has signed a deal to acquire Motion Recruitment Partners, LLC or MRP, from Littlejohn & Co., LLC, a private investment firm, for $425 million in cash, with additional earn out of up to $60 million based on certain performance criteria.
The acquirer expects to fund the transaction through debt and available capital, including the rapid redeployment of over $100 million from the sale of Kelly's European staffing operations in January.
Upon the completion of the transaction, expected to be closed in the second-quarter, MRP will deliver services through its existing operating companies and brands to expand Kelly's capabilities and market share.
The acquisition of MRP will enhance the revenue growth potential of the company and accelerate EBITDA margin expansion, the company noted.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kelly Services IncConv Shs -B- Conv at any timemehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Kelly Services B mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Ausblick: Kelly Services B stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.23
|Ausblick: Kelly Services B öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Kelly Services IncConv Shs -B- Conv at any timemehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kelly Services IncConv Shs -B- Conv at any time
|23,82
|1,19%
|Kelly Services Inc.
|23,63
|-0,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.