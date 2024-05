Kenvue Launches Secondary Offering Of 182.33 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE), consumer health company, Monday announced launch secondary public offering of 182.33 million shares.

The offering is by way of Johnson & Johnson exchanging 182.33 million Kenvue shares for indebtedness of J&J to be held by selling stock holders namely Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan.

"Following the debt-for-equity exchange, if consummated, the Selling Shareholders intend to sell the Shares to the underwriters in the Offering," the company said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.