HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie
WKN: 984345 / ISIN: CH0012627250
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16.06.2026 17:46:14
Key Figures 15.06.2026
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HBM Healthcare Investments AG
/ Key word(s): Monthly Figures
HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
CH-6300 Zug - Switzerland
Tel. +41 41 710 75 77
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Disclaimer:
This message may contain confidential or privileged Information and is intended only for the use of the addressee named above. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, you are hereby notified that you must not use, copy, disclose or take any action based on this message or information herein. If you have received this message by error, please advise the sender immediately and delete this message. This document constitutes marketing material and is intended to be for information purposes only and should not be construed as an offer or recommendation for transactions. The information does not take into account any personal circumstances and does not qualify as general or personal investment recommendation or advice. Statements regarding the past performance may not be understood as indication for the current or future performance. The value of investments and the income therefrom may fluctuate. A good past performance may possibly not be repeated in the future. It is possible that the investor will not be paid back the full amount invested. Performance data does not take into account any commissions and costs charged when units of the Fund are issued and redeemed. An investment entails risks, which are fully described in the individual offering documents. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources HBM considers to be reliable. HBM cannot guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of or be held responsible or liable for errors of fact regarding such data and information obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions. 08/2025
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End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2347472
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2347472 16.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments AG
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16.06.26
|Key Figures 15.06.2026 (EQS Group)
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15.06.26
|Generalversammlung der HBM Healthcare Investments stimmt allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrats zu (EQS Group)
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15.06.26
|Shareholders’ Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
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11.06.26
|HBM Healthcare Investments benefits from successful IPO of Parabilis Medicines (EQS Group)
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11.06.26
|HBM Healthcare Investments profitiert vom erfolgreichen Börsengang von Parabilis Medicines (EQS Group)
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01.06.26
|Key Figures 31.05.2026 (EQS Group)
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01.06.26
|HBM Healthcare Investments gibt den Abschluss der Swixx-Biopharma-Transaktion mit SK Capital und Bain Capital Life Sciences bekannt (EQS Group)
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01.06.26
|HBM Healthcare Investments Announces Closing of Swixx Biopharma Transaction with SK Capital and Bain Capital Life Sciences (EQS Group)
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