Keysight Technologies Stock Rises 18% Over Collaboration With Cybeats Technologies

(RTTNews) - Stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) is climbing about 18 percent on Tuesday morning trading following the announcement of its partnership with Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CYBCF.PK), which intends to bring together Cybeats' SBOM and Vulnerability lifecycle management platform with Keysight's deep expertise in binary analysis, SBOM generation capability, and security validation and assurance.

The company's stock is currently trading at $291.20, up 18.66 percent or $45.83, over the previous close of $245.18 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $121.43 and $293.27 in the past one year.

The collaboration aims to help organizations operating in highly regulated, safety-critical environments improve visibility into software components, manage third-party risk, and meet complex, evolving regulatory and customer requirements.