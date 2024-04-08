KFC Rolls Out New 'Taste Of KFC Deals' Starting At Just $4.99

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands' KFC announced Monday the roll out of a new "value menu with real value" starting at just $4.99. The all-new "Taste of KFC Deals" value menu will be available starting today.

The finger lickin' good taste of KFC's Taste of KFC Deals with 11 secret herbs & spices sees the introduction of four hearty, quality meals that are available seven days a week at KFCs across the U.S. through the end of the year. The deals will also be available on KFC.com and the KFC app.

The deals begin with "$4.99 Meal for One" that comes with two pieces of hot, juicy chicken (drum and thigh), creamy mashed potatoes & gravy and an extra buttery biscuit. The "Meal for Two" comes with four pieces of chicken (drum, thigh, breast, wing) with mashed potatoes & gravy and two extra buttery biscuits, with prices varying by location.

There is also a "$20 Family Meal" that comes six pieces of mouthwatering chicken on the bone (two drums, two thighs, one breast and one wing), four individual sides of your choice, and four extra buttery biscuits. The side choices include Secret Recipe Fries, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes (with or without gravy), coleslaw and sweet corn.

Additionally, KFC is launching "$10 Tuesdays" deal as a temporary offer that will be available only on Tuesdays. The meal will have a bucket full of eight pieces of hot, juicy drums and thighs.

KFC's online customers can also take advantage of additional deals with special offers like a free 10 piece Saucy Nuggets with $10 minimum purchase.

While signing up for the new KFC Rewards loyalty program to earn rewards on digital orders, customers can unlock free KFC. The KFC Rewards members can also expect discounts and dollars off on their online orders, and exchange their points for freebies like KFC's new Saucy Nuggets and Apple Pie Poppers.

KFC customers who use the KFC app can order their Taste of KFC deal ahead of time and skip the line to pick it up on KFC's dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf.