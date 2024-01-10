Knightscope Deploys Four New Security Robots at Three Locations

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots ("ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces security robot deployments at a church, medical center and an amusement and recreation services facility. All three locations have the K1 Hemisphere ("Hemisphere”) ASR, and the recreation facility doubled down with a K5 ASR.

Over the past year, the growth in the application of artificial intelligence ("AI”) and machine learning has taken center stage in public safety circles making an indelible mark on the future of physical security. Knightscope has already seen significant leaps in the accuracy and reliability of its AI and analytics, which helps clients accelerate the obsolescence of monitoring live video feeds. ASRs can accurately detect people in places they should not be or at times of day they should not be there, identify known threats, read vehicle license plates and pinpoint the location of such detections, enabling faster forensic searches and response times to any threats.

The Hemisphere’s versatility allowed these three new clients to deploy them in very different ways – in the middle of a church parking lot, in the lobby of the medical center and outside the main entrance of the recreation building. The K5 adds mobile parking lot and perimeter protection to the latter.

The Hemisphere is the Company’s smallest machine that can easily be mounted to a variety of surfaces or objects providing Half a World of Information at Your Fingertips. It has 3 cameras that provide up to 210-degrees of eye-level, high-definition video, a strobe light, automatic license plate recognition, facial recognition (optional), automated broadcast announcements, and intercom capability running on a wired or fully encrypted wireless network. Order your K1 Hemispheres today at www.knightscope.com/hemi.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

